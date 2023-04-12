BACK TO ALL NEWS
Coventry University prepares Jaguar Land Rover engineers for EVs

New course offers training in specifying components, verification and validation, and integrating high-voltage parts
12 April 2023

Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has set up a new course with Coventry University to prepare its engineers for the switch to electric cars.

The scheme, which began last January, offers EV-specific training courses in specifying components, verification and validation and integrating high-voltage parts into complete EVs.

The workshops have been devised by senior propulsion engineers at JLR and the university and are delivered via the manufacturer’s Learning and Development Academy.

Awinder Kaur, associate head of enterprise and innovation at Coventry University, said: “The courses are completely tailored to JLR, right down to the parts the engineers use in practical lessons.

