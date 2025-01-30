BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK vehicle production falls as industry readies for EV transition

Almost all UK car makers recorded a decline in production in 2024, leading to smallest total for 70 years

Rachel Burgess
News
3 mins read
30 January 2025

British vehicle production fell by almost 12% last year and is set to fall further this year – but industry chiefs insist it's a short-term issue caused by factories retooling to build new EVs.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) has reported that 905,233 vehicles were produced in the UK in 2024, comprising 779,584 cars and 125,649 commercial vehicles. 

This represents a 14% fall in car production and a 4% rise in commercial vehicle production, resulting in that 12% overall decrease.

It's the lowest number of cars made annually in the UK since 1954, excluding 2020, an anomaly as a result of the Covid pandemic.

