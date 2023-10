A spike in exports enabled the UK’s automotive industry to record its best September for car production since 2020, as total output rose by 39.8% year on year.

A total of 88,230 cars left factory lines last month, according to new data released by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

Of these, 64,727 were exported – 32.2% more than in September 2022.

More than half of exports (37,563 cars) were delivered to European Union (EU) markets, an increase of 46.1%