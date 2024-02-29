UK car production increases 21% year-on-year in January

UK car production increased dramatically in January with output rising by over a fifth year-on-year, bolstered by healthy growth in electrified vehicle production.

British car manufacturing grew by 21% up to 82,997 units according to figures from the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT), which represents the best January performance since 2021.

It’s also the fifth consecutive month of growth in the UK, which the SMMT attributed to rising interest in British-built brands plus the gradual easing of global supply chain challenges.

Production of vehicles destined for the domestic market achieved 64.5%