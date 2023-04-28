UK car manufacturing up 6% as recovery continues

Exports are playing a key role in the gradual recovery of the UK’s car manufacturing, according to new figures published by the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT).

In total, 219,887 cars were produced in the UK during the first quarter of 2023, a 6% rise compared with the same period last year. Exports accounted for 79% of these vehicles – the same proportion as recorded in Q1 2022 – but volumes rose from 163,799 to 174,559.

In March, 75.4% of all cars produced were sold abroad. European Union markets comprised the majority (63.6%) of these shipments, while exports to the US and China declined by 4.1% and 8.3% respectively.

Meanwhile, 20,059 cars were made for the UK market in March, a 5.1%