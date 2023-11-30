UK car industry records best October since Covid pandemic

The UK car industry last month recorded its best October for production levels since the Covid-19 pandemic, with an output of 91,521 units.

That represents a 31.6% improvement compared with October 2022 and is 41.4% better than in October 2021.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) attributed the jump to a rise in exports, with shipments to the EU rising by 58.5% to 49,123 cars. That figure constitutes almost two-thirds (65.2%) of the UK’s total car output during October 2023.

Production of parallel-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric cars is also on the up, rising by 52.1%