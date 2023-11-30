BACK TO ALL NEWS
UK car industry records best October since Covid pandemic

Output of 91,521 cars is best October result in recent years but remains far behind 2019 levels
Charlie Martin Autocar
30 November 2023

The UK car industry last month recorded its best October for production levels since the Covid-19 pandemic, with an output of 91,521 units.

That represents a 31.6% improvement compared with October 2022 and is 41.4% better than in October 2021.

The Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders (SMMT) attributed the jump to a rise in exports, with shipments to the EU rising by 58.5% to 49,123 cars. That figure constitutes almost two-thirds (65.2%) of the UK’s total car output during October 2023.

Production of parallel-hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery-electric cars is also on the up, rising by 52.1%

