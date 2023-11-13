BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Tesla 'megacast' components pushing up insurance costs
UP NEXT
New Volvo EM90 is electric luxury MPV with 458-mile range

Tesla 'megacast' components pushing up insurance costs

Thatcham Research tasked with testing EV maker's new underbody after insurers and repairers raise concerns
Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
13 November 2023

Tesla is working to address criticism that its huge ‘megacast’ underbody sections are too hard to repair, pushing up the cost of insurance, Autocar has learned.

The American EV giant pioneered the use of giant casting machines – which it calls 'gigapresses' – to eliminate almost 100 underbody parts with a single aluminium piece, cutting costs and speeding up production. 

The method has split the automotive industry: some manufacturers, including Toyota, Hyundai and Ford, have declared they will embrace the technique for future models, while others, including Volkswagen, are wary.

Related articles

Their wariness is partly down to the unknowns surrounding repairs.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives