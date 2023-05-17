Stellantis warns of factory closures unless Brexit deal is renegotiated

Stellantis has urged the UK government to renegotiate part of its Brexit deal with the EU so it can avoid vehicle factory closures, which would result in the loss of thousands of jobs.

The French car giant, which is the fourth biggest car maker worldwide and owns Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroën and Fiat among other key brands, says it cannot follow parts sourcing rules introduced through Brexit.

Updated legislation, which is due to come into force in 2024, means that 45% of the value of an EV produced should come from the EU or the UK to qualify for trade without tariffs.

In an enquiry submitted to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Stellantis asked for the date to be extended to 2027.