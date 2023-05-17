BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Stellantis warns of factory closures unless Brexit deal is renegotiated
UP NEXT
Updated 2023 Range Rover goes hybrid-only

Stellantis warns of factory closures unless Brexit deal is renegotiated

French car giant says it cannot follow parts sourcing rules, introduced through Brexit, which add hefty tariffs
News
3 mins read
17 May 2023

Stellantis has urged the UK government to renegotiate part of its Brexit deal with the EU so it can avoid vehicle factory closures, which would result in the loss of thousands of jobs. 

The French car giant, which is the fourth biggest car maker worldwide and owns Vauxhall, Peugeot, Citroën and Fiat among other key brands, says it cannot follow parts sourcing rules introduced through Brexit. 

Updated legislation, which is due to come into force in 2024, means that 45% of the value of an EV produced should come from the EU or the UK to qualify for trade without tariffs. 

Related articles

In an enquiry submitted to the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy, Stellantis asked for the date to be extended to 2027.

Register for free to access this article
Register now
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here
 

To view more content, you'll need to sign up

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

porsche cayenne e hybrid review 202301 tracking front
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Porsche Cayenne E-Hybrid SUV 2023 first drive
Maserati Grecale GT front tracking
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale GT 2023 UK first drive
maserati mc20 cielo review 2023 01 tracking front
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
Maserati MC20 Cielo 2023 UK first drive
masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale Modena 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives