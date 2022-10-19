BACK TO ALL NEWS
Rolls-Royce to keep Goodwood factory at core of business

CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös says he would never give up firm's status as a British industry 'crown jewel'
19 October 2022

Rolls-Royce remains ardently committed to its Sussex-based staff and production operations, pledging to stay true to its British roots – even as it ushers in radically different technologies and caters to soaring global demand.

The firm’s Goodwood site employs more than 2000 people and is set to expand further as it nudges the upper limits of its production capacity, with a record-breaking 5586 cars leaving the gates in 2021. But Goodwood and its staff will remain central to any expansion plans, according to CEO Torsten Müller-Ötvös.

“I would never give this up,” he said, referring to the firm’s ‘Britishness’, “and I can tell you our clients love that we are based in West Sussex.” After the pandemic, he said, there was huge demand from clients to visit Goodwood, reinforcing the brand’s position as a “crown jewel of the British industry”. 

“So there is no plan to build cars in China – or somewhere else in the world,” said Müller-Ötvös. “Rolls-Royces will be built in Goodwood. 100%. That’s it. And with British craftspeople. And I can tell you I’m very proud about it.”

Having announced its electrification plans a few years ago, Rolls-Royce “had ample time” to “re-engineer the skill base” of its existing workforce, particularly with a focus on software, data analytics and EV powertrain integration. Training up staff was important, said Müller-Ötvös, because Rolls-Royce will be in a ‘transformative phase’ until 2030, with a dual focus on ICE and EV power. 

He also said the firm has a stable and secure supply chain in place, feeding its Goodwood production lines.

Rolls-Royce factory workers 2022
Rolls-Royce's Goodwood facility employs more than 2000 people

