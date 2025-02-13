BACK TO ALL NEWS
Nissan doesn’t rule out Sunderland closure amid restructure

Nissan will close three factories worldwide in £2 billion savings drive following collapse of Honda merger talks

Nick Gibbs
News
3 mins read
13 February 2025

Nissan hasn’t ruled out closing the Sunderland plant as part of a radical restructure of the cash-strapped company after talks with Honda over a merger broke down.

Nissan said Thursday 13 February it will shut three plants globally between now and the end of the 2026 financial year as it works to find savings equivalent to £2 billion. The company only named its Thailand plant as one of the three slated for closure.

“Given the latest performance of our company and the changing environment it is essential we explore options without any taboo and carry out a deeper structural reform,” Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida told analysts and journalists on the company’s most recent financial results 13 February.

