Millbrook operator's new Morocco test centre cuts R&D costs in half

A new 1200-acre vehicle proving ground has opened in North Africa with a unique low-cost operating structure that is claimed to save car makers between 30% and 50% on new car testing costs.

The Morocco Mobility and Automotive Centre (MMAC) is a joint venture between AngloFrench testing facility operator UTAC and German engineering consultancy FEV.

They believe it will become an important year-round automotive testing hub, taking advantage of reliable dry weather and low operating costs while being located conveniently close to major manufacturers’ technical centres in Europe.

“We can see a bright future for our Moroccan site, because it offers several advantages: [lower] costs and a high level of education and socioeconomic environment at a time when [manufacturers] are always looking at operating more efficiently,” said UTAC chairman Laurent Benoit.