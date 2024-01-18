BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Millbrook operator's new Morocco test centre cuts R&D costs in half
UP NEXT
New Ford Kuga brings big upgrades and lower price

Millbrook operator's new Morocco test centre cuts R&D costs in half

African site will become important year-round proving ground due to reliable dry weather
Julian Rendell
News
4 mins read
18 January 2024

A new 1200-acre vehicle proving ground has opened in North Africa with a unique low-cost operating structure that is claimed to save car makers between 30% and 50% on new car testing costs. 

The Morocco Mobility and Automotive Centre (MMAC) is a joint venture between AngloFrench testing facility operator UTAC and German engineering consultancy FEV. 

They believe it will become an important year-round automotive testing hub, taking advantage of reliable dry weather and low operating costs while being located conveniently close to major manufacturers’ technical centres in Europe. 

Related articles

“We can see a bright future for our Moroccan site, because it offers several advantages: [lower] costs and a high level of education and socioeconomic environment at a time when [manufacturers] are always looking at operating more efficiently,” said UTAC chairman Laurent Benoit.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Lexus LM panning front
Lexus LM
7
Lexus LM
ford tourneo courrier review 2024 01
Ford Tourneo Courier
7
Ford Tourneo Courier
Hyundai Tuscon front lead
Hyundai Tucson
8
Hyundai Tucson
Volvo XC60 front lead
Volvo XC60
7
Volvo XC60
ford puma review 2024 01 tracking front
Ford Puma
9
Ford Puma

View all car reviews