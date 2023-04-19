BACK TO ALL NEWS
Jaguar Land Rover will not build its own EV battery factory
Land Rover to build Evoque, Velar, Discovery Sport EVs at Halewood

Jaguar Land Rover will not build its own EV battery factory

In a wide-reaching Reimagine update, JLR confirms battery supply plans for imminent electric cars
19 April 2023

Jaguar Land Rover will not build its own electric vehicle battery factory, company CEO Adrian Mardell has confirmed.

JLR has been linked with several gigafactory sites across the Midlands and beyond over recent years but has now confirmed it will instead become the “anchor partner” of a planned gigafactory by its parent company, Tata. This factory will be in Europe, but not necessarily in the UK.

“JLR will not be building a gigafactory. That is not in our plans,” Mardell said, speaking to the media for the first time since taking over from Thierry Bolloré as JLR CEO in November. An announcement from Tata was “hopefully imminent”, Mardell added, but even so he expected it to not be on stream for four to five years. 

