BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Jaguar Land Rover opens £250 million EV development hub
UP NEXT
How Land Rover Discovery can be reborn for the EV era

Jaguar Land Rover opens £250 million EV development hub

New facility in Coventry dedicated to electric vehicle drive units to create 350-plus jobs
Charlie Martin Autocar
News
2 mins read
23 October 2023

JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) has opened a new facility in Coventry dedicated to developing electric car drive units.

The new Future Energy Lab at Whitley – one of JLR’s engineering centres – features test rigs for electrical systems, including cold-weather chambers, and capacity for drive-unit production.

JLR says the battery-electric Range Rover is among the new cars currently undergoing testing at the facility, ahead of its launch next year.

Related articles

Some 200 engineers are already employed at the Future Energy Lab, and JLR said it will create a further 150 roles going forward.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Drives

ford puma st powershift 2023 01 action
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Ford Puma ST Powershift 2023 first drive
Honda eNy1 front lead
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
Honda e:Ny1 first drive
bentley bentayga s hybrid 01 cornering front
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
Bentley Bentayga S Hybrid 2023 UK review
mercedes amg a35 review 2023 01 tracking front
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
Mercedes-AMG A35 2023 UK first drive
audi sq6 e tron prototype review 2023 13
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review
Audi SQ6 E-tron prototype review

View all latest drives