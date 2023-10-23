Jaguar Land Rover opens £250 million EV development hub

JLR (formerly Jaguar Land Rover) has opened a new facility in Coventry dedicated to developing electric car drive units.

The new Future Energy Lab at Whitley – one of JLR’s engineering centres – features test rigs for electrical systems, including cold-weather chambers, and capacity for drive-unit production.

JLR says the battery-electric Range Rover is among the new cars currently undergoing testing at the facility, ahead of its launch next year.

Some 200 engineers are already employed at the Future Energy Lab, and JLR said it will create a further 150 roles going forward.