“No more oddballs”: How Nissan will make Sunderland profitable in EV era

Making Sunderland pay as a production location will be key to Nissan’s shift to sustainable profitability in the coming years – a job that’s about to become a lot harder as it moves to building electric cars only.

Sunderland in the north-east of England churns out more cars annually than any other plant in the UK, a position it has held for over a decade.

The 362,000-square-metre site - equivalent to 50 football pitches - holds the key to Nissan’s profitability in Europe, making as it does the brand’s top-sellers in the form of the Nissan Qashqai compact SUV and Nissan Juke small SUV.