BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: “No more oddballs”: How Nissan will make Sunderland profitable in EV era
UP NEXT
Nurburgring lap records: Rimac Nevera claims EV crown

“No more oddballs”: How Nissan will make Sunderland profitable in EV era

Factory will build next-generation Qashqai and Juke alongside new Leaf following £2 billion investment
Nick Gibbs
News
6 mins read
2 January 2024

Making Sunderland pay as a production location will be key to Nissan’s shift to sustainable profitability in the coming years – a job that’s about to become a lot harder as it moves to building electric cars only.

Sunderland in the north-east of England churns out more cars annually than any other plant in the UK, a position it has held for over a decade. 

The 362,000-square-metre site - equivalent to 50 football pitches - holds the key to Nissan’s profitability in Europe, making as it does the brand’s top-sellers in the form of the Nissan Qashqai compact SUV and Nissan Juke small SUV.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Toyota Auris
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
6
Used Toyota Auris 2012-2018 review
maserqati levante v8 ultima review 01 tracking front
Maserati Levante
6
Maserati Levante
rolls royce sprectre review 2023 01 tracking front
Rolls-Royce Spectre
9
Rolls-Royce Spectre
Volvo V40
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
7
Used Volvo V40 2012-2019 review
mercedes cla 250e 2023 front corner
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class
7
Mercedes-Benz CLA-Class

View all car reviews