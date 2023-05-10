Chinese car giants Geely and Changan form strategic alliance

Changan Automobile and Geely Holdings have signed a strategic co-operation framework agreement aimed at promoting closer working ties between each other and their various brands.

The agreement between the two Chinese car makers – which centres on the areas of new energy, intelligence, overseas market expansion and mobility – has been conceived to improve the core competitiveness of each company, according to a media statement jointly issued by Changan and Geely on Wednesday.

In April 2023, Changan ranked third among China's car makers by global sales volume and Geely was fifth.

In the statement, Changan and Geely said they will co-coperate on what they describe as “power platforms” and “power technology” – terms that indicate the possible sharing of EV platforms and drivetrains in future models.