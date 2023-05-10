BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Chinese car giants Geely and Changan form strategic alliance
UP NEXT
Alpine A290 on sale in 2024 as feisty electric hot hatch

Chinese car giants Geely and Changan form strategic alliance

Firms will work together on drivetrains, platforms, tech and overseas development
News
2 mins read
10 May 2023

Changan Automobile and Geely Holdings have signed a strategic co-operation framework agreement aimed at promoting closer working ties between each other and their various brands.

The agreement between the two Chinese car makers – which centres on the areas of new energy, intelligence, overseas market expansion and mobility – has been conceived to improve the core competitiveness of each company, according to a media statement jointly issued by Changan and Geely on Wednesday.

In April 2023, Changan ranked third among China's car makers by global sales volume and Geely was fifth.

Related articles

In the statement, Changan and Geely said they will co-coperate on what they describe as “power platforms” and “power technology” – terms that indicate the possible sharing of EV platforms and drivetrains in future models.

Register for free to access this article
Register now
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here
 

To view more content, you'll need to sign up

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

masrati grecale review 2023001 cornering front
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
Maserati Grecale 2023 UK first drive
lamborghini huracan technica review 2023 01 corerning front
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
Lamborghini Huracán Tecnica 2023 UK first drive
volvo c40 review 202301 action front
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo C40 Recharge 2023 first drive
volvo xc40 2023 review 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
Volvo XC40 Recharge 2023 first drive
alfa romeo giulia veloce review 2023 01 cornering front
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive
Alfa Romeo Giulia 2023 UK first drive

View all latest drives