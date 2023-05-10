BACK TO ALL NEWS
Bentley 'fully committed' to UK despite battery import deal
Bentley 'fully committed' to UK despite battery import deal

British firm to import 'W12 of batteries' amid current disadvantages for UK battery production, says CEO
10 May 2023

Bentley will import the “W12 of batteries” it needs to begin its electrification era in 2026, says CEO Adrian Hallmark, but it remains fully committed for the long term to designing and building its cars in a rapidly expanding Crewe plant.

“Britishness is fundamental,” said Hallmark, speaking at the Financial Times’ Future of the Car forum. “Bentley being made anywhere other than Britain would destroy its brand equity. We are fixed, and we are staying here.”

Bentley could conceivably change its battery importation plans if a suitable supplier were to emerge here, Hallmark suggested, but that would require at least one major player to open a battery plant large enough to have spare capacity. At present, importation was “an easy decision.”

Hallmark said it was “surprising if not a bit concerning” that no BEV or battery manufacturer had yet chosen the UK as an inward destination for green mobility investment, apart from the incumbents.

