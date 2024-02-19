BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Aston Martin creates 400 jobs to bolster production
UP NEXT
Taking on the Wild Atlantic Way in a Kia Picanto

Aston Martin creates 400 jobs to bolster production

Extra staff will work on production of DBX 707 super-SUV, DB12 grand tourer and new Vantage sports car
Jack Warrick
News
2 mins read
19 February 2024

Aston Martin will ramp up its production efforts with the addition of 400 new temporary agency jobs at its Gaydon and St Athan manufacturing facilities. 

Many of the new jobs, which are all technical and engineering roles, will concern production of the new Aston Martin Vantage sports car and Aston Martin DB12 grand tourer in Warwickshire. Others will concern production of the Aston Martin DBX 707 super-SUV in South Wales.

“We're delighted to be able to increase our manufacturing team across both our facilities in Gaydon and St Athan, creating further employment opportunities for our local communities,” said Simon Smith, Aston Martin’s chief people officer. 

Related articles

“These 400 agency roles, supporting our production plans and introduction of thrilling new products, are a fantastic opportunity for new team members to join us and play their own part in our iconic brand’s next chapter.” 

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

01 Vauxhall Opel Astra RT 2022 lead track
Vauxhall Astra
7
Vauxhall Astra
bmw 550e review 2024 01 tracking front
BMW 5 Series
9
BMW 5 Series
skoda scala review 2024 01
Skoda Scala
8
Skoda Scala
fiat 500c hybrid review 2024 01 cornering front
Fiat 500 Hybrid
6
Fiat 500 Hybrid
volvo xc40 recharge review 2024 01 cornering front
Volvo XC40
7
Volvo XC40

View all car reviews