Aston Martin creates 400 jobs to bolster production

Aston Martin will ramp up its production efforts with the addition of 400 new temporary agency jobs at its Gaydon and St Athan manufacturing facilities.

Many of the new jobs, which are all technical and engineering roles, will concern production of the new Aston Martin Vantage sports car and Aston Martin DB12 grand tourer in Warwickshire. Others will concern production of the Aston Martin DBX 707 super-SUV in South Wales.

“We're delighted to be able to increase our manufacturing team across both our facilities in Gaydon and St Athan, creating further employment opportunities for our local communities,” said Simon Smith, Aston Martin’s chief people officer.

“These 400 agency roles, supporting our production plans and introduction of thrilling new products, are a fantastic opportunity for new team members to join us and play their own part in our iconic brand’s next chapter.”