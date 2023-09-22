The UK company that makes just-in-time car manufacturing work

It’s the firm you’ve never heard of, but one that’s growing in importance across the automotive sector. Why? Because Priority Freight is the car maker’s “under the radar” crisis savour.

The Dover-based business, which has three UK and six mainland European bases, takes on a “vast” number of enquiries every day – enquiries it turns around within 15 minutes of the call coming in. Most are from tier one and two OEMs.

“We are all about speed and about winning time back for the customer,” said commercial director Andrew Austin.

“They come to us in the event of an issue, normally that their main transport contractors were unable to have the flexibility to cross borders, cross time zones with the speed that is required.