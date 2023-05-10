Nissan considers exporting cars from China in efficiency move

Nissan is considering exporting vehicles out of China as it looks to exploit the country’s efficient supply chain and also replace sales lost to domestic makers in the country, CEO Makoto Uchida has said.

Like most global auto makers operating in China, Nissan has seen its market share fall due to growing consumer interest in new Chinese brands.

In the nine months to the end of 2022, Nissan’s share fell to 4.5%, down from 6.2% in the 2020 financial year, the company’s most recent numbers show.

Exporting locally built models could be one way to improve the efficiency of its China operations, Uchida said.