Autocar Business has partnered with Auto Forecast Solutions to provide a downloadable monthly digest of the prevailing automotive trends, using exclusive in-depth data.

Included in the report is a round-up of how various firms are adapting their business models, plus insight on new and emerging phenomena in the industry, amidst one of its most transformative periods on record.

You can download each month's report at the following links:

November 2022

October 2022