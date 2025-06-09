Hydrogen car roll-out in UK stalled as just three pumps in operation

The lack of a hydrogen fuelling infrastructure in the UK remains a big stumbling block for the roll-out of hydrogen cars and could lead BMW not to offer its new FCEV here.

Right now the UK has just three hydrogen filling stations for cars and only three more in the pipeline, according to data from UK H2 Mobility.

“We sincerely hope that the infrastructure will develop further, because right now the UK is not in a condition where [launching] would make sense,” Jürgen Guldner, head of BMW’s hydrogen vehicle project, told a panel of experts at an event in London on 5 June.