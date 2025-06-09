BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Hydrogen car roll-out in UK stalled as just three pumps in operation
UP NEXT
Don't look back in anger: The wild world of car mags in the 1990s

Hydrogen car roll-out in UK stalled as just three pumps in operation

BMW has said it won't make sense to launch its upcoming FCEV here with such limited infrastructure

Nick Gibbs
News
5 mins read
9 June 2025

The lack of a hydrogen fuelling infrastructure in the UK remains a big stumbling block for the roll-out of hydrogen cars and could lead BMW not to offer its new FCEV here.

Right now the UK has just three hydrogen filling stations for cars and only three more in the pipeline, according to data from UK H2 Mobility. 

“We sincerely hope that the infrastructure will develop further, because right now the UK is not in a condition where [launching] would make sense,” Jürgen Guldner, head of BMW’s hydrogen vehicle project, told a panel of experts at an event in London on 5 June.

To access this content please subscribe
20% annual saving
Regular membership
£19.99
Monthly
£199
Annual
Get started
Automatic renewal
Team membership
£799
Price includes a 20% discount for a team of 5
Email us
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Q6Sportback15
Audi Q6 E-tron
7
Audi Q6 E-tron
Audi A5 E Hybrid 2025 Review front tracking 24
Audi A5
7
Audi A5
Omoda 9 2025 Review front tracking 4
Omoda 9
Omoda 9
Disco Sport RT 2019 1388
Used Land Rover Discovery Sport 2015-2023 review
8
Used Land Rover Discovery Sport 2015-2023 review
Lotus Emeya review 2025 01 front tracking
Lotus Emeya review
8
Lotus Emeya review

View all car reviews