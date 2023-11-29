BACK TO ALL NEWS
Audi RS Q3 removed from sale in the UK

A decade behind EVs and twice the price – but hydrogen isn’t dead

Large manufacturers tell Autocar there's still hope for fuel cell vehicles, as they invest in alternative to battery power
Nick Gibbs
News
7 mins read
29 November 2023

Two recently shared facts from senior car maker executives have revealed the size of the mountain that hydrogen fuel cell EVs have to climb before they can fall in alongside battery EVs. 

Both are eye-opening but also from vehicle makers determined to make a go of the technology, not pure battery advocates putting the mockers on a potentially rivalling power source.

The first fact is from BMW Group CEO Oliver Zipse, who told journalists during the company’s third-quarter earnings briefing that FCEVs were “about 10 to 15 years behind the development of battery-driven cars”.

The second fact was from Xavier Peugeot, the head of Stellantis’s commercial vehicles unit, Pro One. who

