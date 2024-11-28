BACK TO ALL NEWS
MG expects only small changes to ZEV mandate rules

Changes to system are unlikely due to the wider can of worms it could open for the government, says firm

Mark Tisshaw
News
5 mins read
28 November 2024

MG doesn't expect major changes to be made to the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate, because this could increase pressure on the UK government to reverse other financial policies, such as farmers’ inheritance tax.

Commercial director Guy Pigounakis said the ZEV mandate, a fast-track review of which was confirmed Tuesday by the government, had fundamentally “changed the way cars are designed, engineered, priced and distributed” and “will continue to do so in its current guise”.

However, he believes the scope of the review will ultimately be limited, due to the can of worms it could open for the government.

