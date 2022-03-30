Car makers demand more clarity on UK government EV rules

The announcement on Friday that the UK government would help fund an increase of public EV chargers to reach a target of 300,000 by 2030 was cautiously welcomed by car makers, but many are still concerned that they remain in the dark about imminent legislation surrounding the switch to EVs that will hurt them and their customers.

The government put the burden of responsibility on car makers to accelerate EV sales by announcing the ban on pure-ICE cars and vans by 2030. That hasn’t been helped by successive cuts in the purchase grant for EVs to just £1500, coupled with a reduction in the maximum price that has cut the number of EVs eligible to just 20.

“Whether or not you agree with the cap [on grants], the message it sends out after the COP26 [UN climate summit] doesn’t fit,” Alison Jones, head of the Stellantis group that includes Peugeot and Vauxhall, told the audience at the SMMT Electrified event held in London last Wednesday.

The government is simultaneously pushing through ambitious plans to cut CO2 emissions and having to redraw legislation following the UK’s exit from the European Union, and car companies are worried that timings are slipping as the big 2030 deadline looms. “We haven’t got that clarity,” Jones told Autocar. “2030 isn’t that far off in terms of cycle change.”

The patchy charger infrastructure in the country compared with others in Europe was a big concern, hence the welcome for the plans, which includes support for local authorities and a push to get 6000 rapid chargers onto motorways and other main roads by 2035.

But it lacks ambition, concluded Ford. “300,000 charging points by 2030 will not close the gap with EU competitors, particularly as the UK is already starting at the back of the pack,” said Ford of Britain chairman Tim Slatter.