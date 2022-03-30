BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Car makers demand more clarity on UK government EV rules
UP NEXT
New 2023 Lotus Eletre officially revealed as 592bhp electric SUV

Car makers demand more clarity on UK government EV rules

As 2030 approaches, car makers are unclear on how new legislation on EVs will impact them and their customers
News
5 mins read
30 March 2022

The announcement on Friday that the UK government would help fund an increase of public EV chargers to reach a target of 300,000 by 2030 was cautiously welcomed by car makers, but many are still concerned that they remain in the dark about imminent legislation surrounding the switch to EVs that will hurt them and their customers.

The government put the burden of responsibility on car makers to accelerate EV sales by announcing the ban on pure-ICE cars and vans by 2030. That hasn’t been helped by successive cuts in the purchase grant for EVs to just £1500, coupled with a reduction in the maximum price that has cut the number of EVs eligible to just 20.

“Whether or not you agree with the cap [on grants], the message it sends out after the COP26 [UN climate summit] doesn’t fit,” Alison Jones, head of the Stellantis group that includes Peugeot and Vauxhall, told the audience at the SMMT Electrified event held in London last Wednesday.

Related articles

For Autocar Business webinars and podcasts, visit Autocar Business Insight

The government is simultaneously pushing through ambitious plans to cut CO2 emissions and having to redraw legislation following the UK’s exit from the European Union, and car companies are worried that timings are slipping as the big 2030 deadline looms. “We haven’t got that clarity,” Jones told Autocar. “2030 isn’t that far off in terms of cycle change.”

The patchy charger infrastructure in the country compared with others in Europe was a big concern, hence the welcome for the plans, which includes support for local authorities and a push to get 6000 rapid chargers onto motorways and other main roads by 2035.

But it lacks ambition, concluded Ford. “300,000 charging points by 2030 will not close the gap with EU competitors, particularly as the UK is already starting at the back of the pack,” said Ford of Britain chairman Tim Slatter.

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Ford Fiesta ST line Vignale MHEV 2022 UK drive front

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review
1 Alpine A110 S 2022 UK first drive review lead

Alpine A110 S 2022 UK review

Alpine A110 S 2022 UK review
1 Mercedes C Class Estate 220d 2022 UK review tracking front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C220d Estate 2022 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C220d Estate 2022 UK review
1 Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review lead

Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review

Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review
1 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 review

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 review

View all latest drives

Back to top

Another big worry for car makers is the so-called ZEV mandate – the rule that, from 2024, car makers in the UK have to sell a certain percentage of zero-emissions vehicles per year.

The idea is the ZEV mandate will run alongside the need to reduce average CO2 but will give a further push to car makers to sell EVs and, for lower credits, plug-in hybrids to help avoid a cliff edge for 2030.

Consultations begin this year about the details, but timing is running out car makers argue, especially as they feel there’s no concurrent push on the other side of the equation.

“What’s missing is that similar end date and glidepaths for infrastructure, clean energy, for everything,” said Ford of Britain managing director Lisa Brankin at the SMMT event. “It feels a bit one-sided at the minute.”

Plug-in hybrids are also weighing on the minds of car companies. While the government has said it will continue to keep company-car tax rates low for zero-emissions vehicles until March 2025, it hasn’t said the same for plug-in hybrids. The generous discounts on the company car tax has been arguably the single largest driver for EV and PHEV sales so far in the UK, but this tax windfall for PHEV drivers will become harder to justify as more evidence becomes available as to their true CO2 footprint.

Advertisement
Back to top

Car makers are also concerned they don’t know which PHEVs can survive from 2030 to 2035 after the government said only those with “significant zero-emissions capability” could continue. The car industry was promised a definition of what that capability would be last year, but nothing has emerged yet.

The raft of copied-over legislation from the EU is also another potentially expensive bear trap waiting to be triggered. “Brexit isn't done,” Mike Hawes, CEO of the SMMT, told Autocar.

The government needs to give itself permission to change legislation and potentially make changes, such as removing the CE type approval markings and changing them with a British equivalent. “We hope there we will be aligned to Europe, because it makes no sense to diverge,” Hawes said.

On some issues, the UK has indicated it could make changes. For example, the EU legislation to implement Intelligent Speed Assist, where the car resists attempts to drive over the speed limit, in 2024 was pushed through after the UK left, so it might not become law here, the Department for Transport has hinted.

There’s no big desire from the car companies, however, to deviate far from EU legislation and add to costs already spiralling due to electrification, raw materials and general inflation. “We’re not going to engineer cars just for the UK market. It’s not going to happen,” said Helen Foord, head of government relations for Stellantis.

The car industry isn’t blind to the fact their woes aren’t the government’s biggest concern in an era of geopolitical upheaval. “Hopefully if we see some resolution soon, we will get back to better engagement,” Hawes said. As Foord said, “there’s a lot to mop up".

Advertisement
Back to top

The EV roadmap - What we do know is the government has pledged on timings

2022

* EV Homecharge grant scheme for chargers stops in April, moves to renters, leaseholders and flat-dwellers

* ​All new homes must have EV charging points

2023

* New regulations to improve the consumer experience on the public charging network

* At least six “high-powered” chargers at every motorway service area

* ​New regulations to improve the consumer experience on the public charging network

2024

Workplace Charging Scheme funded until at least 2024/25

* Car makers must sell a proportion of zero-emissions vehicles (the ZEV mandate)

2025

* “Favourable company car tax rates” for zero-emissions vehicles continue until “at least March”

2027

* EVs must meet 55% local content to qualify for EU tariff-free trade

* Government car and van fleet 100% zero-emissions

2030

* All new cars and vans to deliver “significant zero-emissions capability” from 2030 to 2035

* At least 2500 high-powered chargers across the strategic road network by 2030

2035

* All new cars and vans to be 100% zero-emissions at tailpipe

* At least 6000 high powered chargers along motorways and A-roads

Advertisement
Back to top

* Fully decarbonise power system by 2035 “subject to security of supply”

Used cars for sale

 Vauxhall Corsa 1.2 S 3dr
2015
£4,675
63,684miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen Up 1.0 Move Up 5dr
2015
£4,750
85,011miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Twingo 1.0 Sce Play 5dr
2015
£4,800
55,602miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£5,000
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Renault Twingo 1.0 Sce Play 5dr
2016
£5,000
69,211miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Peugeot 208 1.0 Vti Access+ 5dr
2015
£5,261
55,332miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Kia Picanto 1.0 1 5dr
2015
£5,461
52,856miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Skoda Citigo 1.0 Mpi Se 5dr
2015
£5,461
51,798miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v 75 Ambiance 5dr
2016
£5,480
35,001miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals
Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

1 Ford Fiesta ST line Vignale MHEV 2022 UK drive front

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review

Ford Fiesta 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV ST-Line Vignale 2022 UK review
1 Alpine A110 S 2022 UK first drive review lead

Alpine A110 S 2022 UK review

Alpine A110 S 2022 UK review
1 Mercedes C Class Estate 220d 2022 UK review tracking front

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C220d Estate 2022 UK review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class C220d Estate 2022 UK review
1 Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review lead

Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review

Audi R8 V10 RWD Performance 2022 UK review
1 Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 review

Bugatti Chiron Super Sport 2022 review

View all latest drives