Is the car industry about to be caught in a UK-EU trade war?

After two years of lockdowns, a global chip shortage, the war in Ukraine, soaring commodity prices and a looming recession you’d be forgiven for thinking the UK car industry has quite enough on its plate. But in the last few months a new problem has appeared on the horizon - the risk of a trade war between the EU and the UK as Brexit flares up again. And the car industry, probably correctly, fears that it could be on the front line if the worst comes to the worst. Although there have been rumblings of a dispute centred on the Northern Ireland Protocol since last year, it was the BBC’s economics editor Faisal Islam who uncovered the deep concern of the car industry. Islam revealed that VW boss Herbert Diess had been in discussions with the British Ambassador in Berlin. He quoted Diess as saying \u0022There\u0027s a lot of communication going on. And there\u0027s also a dependency. We have a British brand, Bentley, which is doing extremely well… also the UK is our biggest export market in Europe for the premium brands for VW and Audi ... so I think there will be, let\u0027s say, a mutual interest now to keep [trade] open.” \u0022We will try to calm down the situation between France and the United Kingdom as much as possible, because I believe that only Putin and our enemies will be happy with yet another disagreement between such close partners as the United Kingdom and the European Union,” Islam quoted Diess as saying. Clearly, the possibility of tariffs being added to certain manufactured goods being exported from the UK, and then the possibility of the UK retaliating in kind, is now high on the automotive’s industry’s agenda, even though no other brand bosses have yet gone public on their concerns. So what exactly might happen to the car industry if the negotiations break-up without agreement? In recent years, US President Donald Trump took part in a trade war with both France and Germany, partly because the World Trade Organisation gave both the US and France permission to extend new tariffs on each other as the result of the long-running dispute between Airbus and Boeing. Manufactured goods heading to the US that saw higher customs duties of between 10 and 25% included aircraft components and even whiskey, cheeses and olives. There is also something called ‘carousel retaliation’, which sees these tariffs change to different products every six months. And there is general agreement that any kind of automotive tariffs - along with fishing-related products - would be in the front line in any UK-EU trade dispute. One of the problems for EU-based carmakers is that the UK is a very significant market for European vehicles, especially German-branded cars - hence Diess’s concerns. According to the Society of Motor Manufacturers and Traders, UK factories made over 895,000 cars in 2021. Of these, 82% are exported which is around 706,000 vehicles. And of these, 388,000 are exported to the EU. The full-year SMMT figures for 2020 estimated that the value of UK vehicle exports was £27bn, the most valuable single grouping of exports, ahead of power generating machinery and pharmaceutical exports. Clearly, any extra tariffs on UK car exports would be a significant issue. On the other hand, the EU is more exposed to the UK new car market than the UK is to the EU. In 2019, the last full year before the pandemic, the UK imported just over 2 million vehicles, of which around 1.56m originated in the EU. However in 2020, imports of cars to the UK slumped to around 1.4m units. VW boss Diess’s concern can be seen clearly: the rich pickings of the UK market have already been hit by the lockdown and chip shortages. The VW Group does not want to see a further fall in UK sales as part of a trade war. So does the UK have the upper hand in any automotive trade dispute? The figures make it clear that the EU has more to lose than we do but it’s not that simple, of course. In an article shortly after the EU-UK Brexit deal was signed, Dr David Bailey of Birmingham Business School noted that there is a clause in the automotive section of the deal which could prove very tricky for the UK car industry. The EU had insisted that the UK-made electric vehicles had to have at least 55% EU/UK sourced parts content by 2027 to allow them to be imported tariff-free to the EU. If the UK government seeks to renegotiate the Northern Ireland Protocol, who could rule out, for instance, the EU opening a dispute under Rules of Origin for automotive components? Indeed, the EU refused to allow the UK to use components from Japan and Turkey as part of the Automotive Brexit deal. Autocar talked to one leading economist who said that it was no surprise the Automotive industry would be in the front line of a trade war, adding that the Brexit deal was ‘crafted almost entirely around the [UK] car industry’. He further suggested that if, in extremis the EU could massively impact the UK car industry by blocking component exports, they would ‘be cutting off their nose to spite their face. My best guess is that the EU won’t retaliate through the motor industry over the NIP - it is disproportionate and would win them little sympathy.’ However, he also hinted that the French government might be most vociferous in the potential dispute, echoing Herbert Diess telling the BBC that VW ‘will try to calm down the situation between France and the United Kingdom as much as possible’. With the UK free to do its own trade deals around the globe, the EU is likely to be unsettled by UK makers using automotive parts sourced from low-cost countries outside the EU. Such a move would probably be viewed as unfair competition for UK-made cars that are sent to the EU. It’s an incredibly complex area, and we are some way from a breakdown in relations and tit-for-tat trade dispute, but clearly the reverberations of Brexit will be playing out for some time and the auto industry is in the front line. Why has talk of a trade war flared up? Any dispute would be triggered by a failure to agree on changes to the post-Brexit Northern Ireland Protocol (NIP) which the UK government says is not working out as planned. The EU is very keen to keep goods that are not made to EU regulations out of the Republic of Ireland (which is part of the European Union) and so it has been conducting extensive checks on everything arriving in Northern Ireland. The UK government argues that the checks are over-zealous and are affecting the UK’s own internal market. Movement of some goods from the UK is being unnecessarily hampered which, in turn, they claim is a breach of the 1998 Good Friday/Belfast Peace agreement. The stakes are clearly high and any trade flare-up could well reflect that.