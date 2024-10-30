BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen Group profits down €3 billion; brand operating on 2% margin
UP NEXT
Ian Callum reinvents Jaguar C-X75 with new tech and plush interior

Volkswagen Group profits down €3 billion; brand operating on 2% margin

Group says "urgent" cost cutting needed at main brand to balance books

Will Rimell
News
2 mins read
30 October 2024

The Volkswagen brand has reported an operating margin of only 2%, highlighting “the urgent need for significant cost reductions”, according to its VW Group parent.

This is expected to include the shutdown of three factories, the laying off of tens of thousands of workers and salary cuts for those who remain, suggest cost-cutting plans put forward by the brand’s works council.

VW brand’s difficulties have hugely impacted its crisis-ridden name-sake parent, which is this year expecting to drop some 240,000 sales and lose €2.3. billion revenue on 2023, it said today.

Related articles

It has blamed a weaker industry environment – especially in China, high fixed costs and costs around significant reorganisation, such as around Audi’s plant in Brussels which it is looking to sell off.

Register for free to access this article
  • Instant access to all Autocar Business news
  • Regular email newsletters
See all benefits here

Latest Reviews

Dacia Duster review
Dacia Duster
9
Dacia Duster
01 Mini Aceman SE 2024 review lead driving
Mini Aceman
Mini Aceman
Ford Capri review front cornering
Ford Capri
Ford Capri
Audi Q2 review cornering
Audi Q2
7
Audi Q2
01 Audi S E Tron GT 2024 review lead front driving
Audi E-tron GT
8
Audi E-tron GT

View all car reviews