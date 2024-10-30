Volkswagen Group profits down €3 billion; brand operating on 2% margin

The Volkswagen brand has reported an operating margin of only 2%, highlighting “the urgent need for significant cost reductions”, according to its VW Group parent.

This is expected to include the shutdown of three factories, the laying off of tens of thousands of workers and salary cuts for those who remain, suggest cost-cutting plans put forward by the brand’s works council.

VW brand’s difficulties have hugely impacted its crisis-ridden name-sake parent, which is this year expecting to drop some 240,000 sales and lose €2.3. billion revenue on 2023, it said today.

It has blamed a weaker industry environment – especially in China, high fixed costs and costs around significant reorganisation, such as around Audi’s plant in Brussels which it is looking to sell off.