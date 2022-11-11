BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: New car leasing costs spike on interest rate rise
UP NEXT
Analysis: How each car segment is performing in the UK

New car leasing costs spike on interest rate rise

Company car and van lease rates are up by 1.5% on average and by up to 2% in some cases
Jack Carfrae
News
2 mins read
11 November 2022

Increases in the Bank of England interest rate have caused a spike in the price of company cars and van leases by an average of around 1.5%, according to the Association of Fleet Professionals (AFP).

The organisation said the increase was “not uniform” among leasing companies but had been reported widely by its members and was primarily a response to the increase in the cost of finance between the time at which the customer placed the order and the delivery date.

“Businesses are waiting on the delivery of an historically large backlog of vehicles because of ongoing production issues and some leasing companies are increasing their lease rates on these because of the higher base rate,” said AFP board director Denise Lane. “Typically, the increases are around 1.5%, with a low of around 1% and a high of 2%.

Related articles

“The leasing companies involved are generally being very open and transparent about the cause. Most are providing calculations to show the additional interest by taking the Bank of England base rate at the time of the vehicle order and the equivalent figure now, then applying the difference of the outstanding average capital.”

The AFP highlighted the issue one day before the Bank of England raised its base rate of interest by 0.75 percentage points to 3% on 3 November, so motor vehicle lease rates could rise further still – which the AFP has predicted could happen “before the end of the year and possibly more in 2023”.

The Bank of England’s base rate is due for its next review on 15 December, almost a month after the government’s autumn statement on 17 November, which is expected to usher in £60 billion in tax rises and spending cuts.

Lane suggested that rising lease rates could create ancillary problems for businesses and drivers beyond cost. Prices could increase to the point where the vehicle exceeds the limit of a particular employee’s allowance, although this would not have been the case at the point of ordering.

“This creates some difficult decisions about whether to keep the vehicle on order, especially if a build or delivery date has been provided, or whether to start the ordering process again from scratch for a lesser vehicle choice, which could result in the loss of previously agreed manufacturer discounts and will almost inevitably mean a further delay,” Lane said.

Last month, the Finance and Leasing Association reported that consumer car finance new business volumes increased by 5% in August and, for the year to date, was also up by 5% on 2021. Although separate from the company car sector, consumer motor finance is just as affected by interest rates and vehicle lead times.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Mini dealer forecourt front quarter tracking
Vehicle lease rates could increase further than the 1.5% average already recorded

New car leasing costs spike on interest rate rise

New car leasing costs spike on interest rate rise
Seat Leon Honda Civic Vauxhall Astra
C-segment family cars have the largest market share, but SUVs now dominate the class
Analysis: How each car segment is performing in the UK
Analysis: How each car segment is performing in the UK
Range Rover 2022 front quarter tracking with semiconductor chip
The Range Rover accounts for a significant proportion of JLR's 205,000-car order bank
Jaguar Land Rover CEO: chip problem will take “years” to resolve
Jaguar Land Rover CEO: chip problem will take “years” to resolve
Mercedes WLTP emissions testing rear lab
Euro 7 would also limit emissions from brakes and tyres – an issue for heavier EVs
Car makers slam Euro 7 2025 emissions proposals
Car makers slam Euro 7 2025 emissions proposals
Volvo C70 used cars
SMMT figures show used car sales are down 9.7% year on year
Worst quarter for used car sales since 2015
Worst quarter for used car sales since 2015

View all business news

Back to top

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

BMW 225e xDrive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
BMW 225e Active Tourer 2022 first drive
1nissan ariya front tracking 20221
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Nissan Ariya 63kWh Evolve first drive
Golf R 20 Years front dynamic
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
Volkswagen Golf R 20 Years first drive
01 Mercedes AMG G62 4x4 squared FD 2022 corner dust lead
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
Mercedes-AMG G63 AMG 4x4²
bmw ix m60 01 front tracking
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive
BMW iX M60 2022 first drive

View all latest drives