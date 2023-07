Jaguar today has “no equity whatsoever”, JLR chief creative officer Gerry McGovern told investors at a conference in June.

So how will JLR build up a brand and capture buyers in the £100,000-plus luxury space it wants to occupy if it has no meaningful brand power in the market?

We already know Jaguar will relaunch as an electric brand in 2025 with a “four-door GT” car with a range of around 435 miles.