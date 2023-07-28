Bentley expecting tough end to 2023 after H1 sales drop

British luxury car maker Bentley says it’s braced for a “challenging” second half of the year after posting a drop in sales for the first six months of 2023.

This was down to “continued economic uncertainties”, which have affected the supply of parts and created “difficult trading conditions” for the Crewe-based manufacturer – something it expects will continue.

Despite the 302-car fall in sales (to 7096, -4% on 2022), the firm held onto its eight-month-long order book, which, it said, showed demand hadn’t waived.

This was backed by revenue (£1.44