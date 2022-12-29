Winners and losers in the 2022 UK car market

The SMMT recently reduced its new car sales forecast for 2022 to 1.57 million. That’s back to where we were in 1982, when the Ford Escort was the market leader, and more than one million sales down on the all-time peak year of 2016.

Alfa Romeo - no change

2021 market share: 0.10%, 2022 market share: 0.10%

Neither the Giulia nor Stelvio is likely to exceed 1000 sales this year. There is a revival plan, but Alfa Romeo announces those with the same frequency as the UK does new prime ministers…

Alpine - up

2021 market share: 0.01%, 2022 market share: 0.02%

The A110’s share has grown and is probably now as high as a sports car from an obscure brand can expect in these SUV-obsessed times.

Aston Martin - up

2021 market share: 0.06%, 2022 market share

0.07% Despite raising £654 million in funding this year, Aston Martin debt has risen, due to losses of £511m. Global DBX SUV sales have actually fallen this year.

Audi - down

2021 market share: 7.16%, 2022 market share: 6.81%

Most conventional models are being affected by supply-chain issues. However, the Audi E-tron models are up by only 12.7% compared with 23.4% for all EVs, which is more disappointing.

Bentley - up