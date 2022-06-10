BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen Group to close Russian factory, union says
UP NEXT
Jonathan Palmer to open EV-friendly race track in France

Volkswagen Group to close Russian factory, union says

German car maker blames lack of parts due to sanctions imposed on Russia after its invasion of Ukraine
News
2 mins read
6 July 2022

The Volkswagen Group will close one of its two factories in Russia, a union has said, with the German company blaming a lack of production due to import sanctions.

Citing an announcement to staff made on Tuesday, the Workers' Association trade union said the Nizhny Novgorod factory will close due to a "lack of EU-produced parts, critically important components from Ukraine and lack of domestically made equivalents”, Automotive News Europe reports.  

The European Union imposed sanctions on Russia following its invasion of Ukraine earlier this year. 

Related articles

Around 200 staff will be affected by the closure, but the bulk of these have already taken voluntary pay-offs, which included medical insurance and a claimed six months' salary.

The statement added that “disruption of logistics chains and inability to predict the terms and conditions of resumption of work" were other issues noted by Volkswagen, which suspended work at both its Russian plants in March amid the sanctions. The other factory is in Kaluga.

Speaking to Automotive News Europe, Volkswagen confirmed that it had closed its Nizhny Novgorod office on 5 July, due to a "high level of uncertainty and the inability to predict the potential resumption of production”, with 60 office staff affected. It declined to comment further on the decision. 

Although VW doesn’t own the factory, it has a contractual agreement with commercial vehicle manufacturer Gaz Group, for several of its models to be assembled there, including the VW Taos and three Skoda models: the Kodiaq, Karoq and Octavia. 

No news has yet been released on the future of the Kaluga plant, which employs around 4200 people. Before work was suspended, the Volkswagen Polo, Volkswagen Tiguan and Skoda Rapid were built by Gaz under licence, as well as the Audi Q7 and Audi Q8. Petrol engines for an array of models are also manufactured there.

At the time of the closures, Volkswagen said that it “takes its responsibility for the affected employees in Russia very seriously”.

As well as Volkswagen, ​​Aston Martin, BMW, Ford, General Motors, Honda and Jaguar Land Rover are among the firms to have halted sales in Russia.

Used cars for sale

 Volkswagen Up! 1.0 Move Up! Euro 5 3dr
2013
£4,490
74,578miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen POLO 1.0 TSI Match DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£18,999
9,571miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen POLO 1.0 EVO S Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2019
£12,299
23,522miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen POLO 1.0 TSI SE DSG Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£12,499
69,986miles
Petrol
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen POLO 1.2 TSI BlueMotion Tech SE Euro 6 (s/s) 3dr
2014
£9,299
31,000miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Volkswagen GOLF 1.6 TDI SE Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2018
£14,299
39,570miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen GOLF 1.5 TSI R-Line Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2021
£26,199
5,022miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Volkswagen CALIFORNIA 2.0 Tdi Coast 5Dr Dsg
2020
£64,999
6,843miles
Diesel
Automatic
5
View details
Volkswagen TIGUAN ALLSPACE 1.5 TSI EVO Match Euro 6 (s/s) 5dr
2020
£26,999
16,318miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate (Elite) 130PS Petrol Auto Cobalt Blue front tracking
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review

View all latest drives

Join the debate

Comments
3
Add a comment…
xxxx 6 July 2022

GasMit, VW were one of the first formally start to pull out and started winding down on March 3rd. Want to have a rant look at Renault which were one of the last and only did so because of pressure, Zelensky in particular piled on the pressure on the French company saying they are supporting Putins war machine.

gavsmit 6 July 2022

The Volkswagen Group will close one of its two factories in Russia, a union has said, with the German company blaming a lack of production due to import sanctions.

So nothing to do with doing the right thing regarding Russia atrocities relating to their unprovoked invasion of Ukraine?

Along with Dieselgate and VW's arrogant treatment of customers from some countries, as well as declining reliability standards and rocketing prices, I really don't understand why people still buy VW cars? 

Cobnapint 11 June 2022
ALL car companies (and any other company for that matter) that had any dealings whatsoever with Russia need to make it very clear that until Russia pulls it troops out of Ukraine, Putin is removed and replaced with somebody that stops playing the geopolitical deviant, they won't be back.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

01 Skoda Karoq 2022 FD hero track
The Skoda Karoq has just been facelifted...
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Skoda Karoq 2.0 TSI 4x4 review
Vauxhall Grandland Ultimate (Elite) 130PS Petrol Auto Cobalt Blue front tracking
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Vauxhall Grandland 1.2 Turbo Ultimate 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E Power front three quarters
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
Nissan Qashqai E-Power 2022 review
1 Toyota Corolla touring sports proto 2023 FD hero track
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
Toyota Corolla Touring Sports 1.8 Hybrid 2022 review
1 Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica frontcorner
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review
Lamborghini Huracan Tecnica 2022 review

View all latest drives