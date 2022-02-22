BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen Group in advanced talks over Porsche flotation
UP NEXT
New 2022 Mazda CX-60: 300bhp PHEV interior previewed

Volkswagen Group in advanced talks over Porsche flotation

Potential IPO for sports car manufacturer could raise funds for VW Group's electrification plans
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
2 mins read
22 February 2022

The Volkswagen Group is in "advanced discussions" with Porsche Automobil Holding SE over a stock market flotation for the 91-year-old sports car manufacturer.

The Porsche holding company and the Volkswagen Group have agreed a framework structure for the next steps in a potential listing, which has now been sent to the company board for approval. 

It's not yet guaranteed that the company will go ahead with an IPO for Porsche. It says the possibility "is currently open and depends on the approval of both parties’ boards".

Related articles

Porsche would be the latest in a succession of performance brands to go public. Volvo-owned Polestar is set to be listed on the Nasdaq later this year via a special-purpose acquisition company (SPAC) and yesterday Lotus confirmed that it's evaluating a flotation of its China-based EV division, Lotus Technology.

Reports emerged last year that the Volkswagen Group could float Porsche as a means of funding its transition to all-out electrification across its multi-brand portfolio.

According to the Financial Times, it has the potential to be one of Germany's biggest public offerings in recent years.

Porsche has been part of the Volkswagen Group for a decade and consistently contributes a significant proportion of the company's profits.

The FT cites analysts as estimating a market valuation of up to €200 billion (£167bn), which would be nearly double the value of its parent company. 

The Volkswagen Group recently pledged to invest £76bn in new technology over the next four years as part of its electrification ambitions.

Specific investments include a second production line for the Volkswagen ID 3, a new manufacturing facility in Wolfsburg, new flagship EVs from Volkswagen and Audi and six new EV battery factories across Europe by 2030.

Used cars for sale

 Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£4,500
54,490miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Zetec 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,795
56,130miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,800
51,272miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Suzuki Alto 1.0 Sz 5dr
2015
£4,995
27,912miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2018
£4,995
77,115miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2016
£4,999
46,773miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Suzuki Celerio 1.0 Sz2 5dr
2015
£5,000
80,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Fiat 500 1.2 Pop 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£5,000
47,702miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Mitsubishi Mirage 1.0 5dr
2015
£5,195
22,300miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Citroen C3 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review

Citroen C3 PureTech 110 Auto Shine Plus 2022 UK review
1 VW ID 4 life 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review

Volkswagen ID 4 52kWh Pure Life 2022 UK review
1 Kia Sportage PHEV prototype drive 2022 tracking front

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review

Kia Sportage 1.6 T-GDi Plug-in Hybrid 2022 review
1 Jaguar F Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK first drive review tracking front

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review

Jaguar F-Type P450 Convertible 2022 UK review
1 Audi A8 TFSIe 2022 first drive review lead

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

Audi A8 L 60 TFSI e quattro 2022 review

View all latest drives