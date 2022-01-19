BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Volkswagen and Bosch to collaborate on battery production
UP NEXT
How Tesla's supercharger network is transforming for all EV owners

Volkswagen and Bosch to collaborate on battery production

German industrial giants sign memorandum of understanding to vastly ramp up battery manufacturing in Europe
News
2 mins read
19 January 2022

Volkswagen and the Bosch have committed to a joint venture to significantly upscale Volkswagen’s battery factories, with an aim of making the firm self-sufficient in European battery-cell production.

The car maker and component supplier signed a memorandum of understanding that will ensure the “entire range of processes and components” will be sourced within Europe, aiming for “cost and technology leadership in the industrialisation of battery technology”.

For Autocar Business webinars and podcasts, visit Autocar Business Insight

Related articles

They aim to form the new company by the end of 2022.

The geographical aspect is key, as Volkswagen board member for technology Thomas Schmall explained: “Europe has the unique chance to become a global battery powerhouse in the years to come.

"There's a strong and growing demand for all aspects of battery production, including the equipment of new gigafactories. Volkswagen and Bosch will explore opportunities to develop and shape this novel, multibillion-euro industry in Europe."

Bosch sold its cell chemistry division a few years ago, at the time citing the risky high investment costs, but this tie-up with Volkswagen will give it the scale to allow it to re-enter this growing field.

Europe is struggling to catch up with Asia, and especially China, on battery production.

Reports out this week suggest that mining conglomerate Rio Tinto has had to push back its proposed Serbian lithium mine off the back of local opposition.

Change is coming, though, as recent announcements from various companies put a total yearly European battery-production capacity at 700GWh by 2030.

The new partnership between Volkswagen and Bosch makes strategic sense, as the former has vast car manufacturing experience and is already committed to upscaling its battery production, while the latter has the technical know-how in factory automation.

Volkswagen is committed to European battery production and has announced that it plans to build six battery-cell factories on the continent by 2030.

To that end, it recently announced a tie-up with battery maker Northvolt with the aim of having a 16GWh battery-production facility in Lower Saxony by 2024.

Meanwhile, Bosch opened a semiconductor factory in Dresden last year.

Used cars for sale

 Ford Ka 1.2 Edge 3dr [start Stop]
2015
£4,299
50,665miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,388
70,359miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Dacia Sandero 1.2 16v Ambiance 5dr
2015
£4,499
53,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
Citroen C1 1.0 Vti Feel 3dr
2015
£4,590
58,269miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,845
37,500miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Vauxhall Corsa 1.0 Ecoflex S 3dr
2015
£4,851
36,923miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2016
£4,937
69,519miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Peugeot 108 1.0 Active 3dr
2015
£4,990
88,928miles
Petrol
Manual
3
View details
Fiat Panda 1.2 Pop 5dr
2015
£4,995
36,000miles
Petrol
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives

Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Bentley Bentayga S 2022 first drive review tracking front

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review

Bentley Bentayga S 2022 review
1 Ford Ranger Raptor special edition 2022 UK first drive review lead

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review

Ford Ranger Raptor Special Edition 2022 UK review
1 Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK first drive review lead

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review

Skoda Enyaq iV 80x Sportline 2022 UK review
1 Dacia Duster 2x4 2022 UK first drive review lead

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review

Dacia Duster 1.3 TCe 130 Comfort 4x2 2022 UK review
1 Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2022 UK first drive review lead
Genesis G70 Shooting Brake (Sport Line trim pictured)

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

Genesis G70 Shooting Brake 2.0T Luxury Line 2022 UK review

View all latest drives