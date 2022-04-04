Thomas Muller replaces Nick Rogers as JLR engineering chief

A former Volkswagen Group engineering boss has been appointed executive director of product engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, Nick Rogers having left the position at the end of 2021 after seven years.

Thomas Müller, who has worked in the automotive industry for more than 20 years, has experience of research and development into chassis, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous technology.

JLR says he will now take responsibility for the technical development, hardware and software of all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles.

“We have a truly exciting opportunity. By fully implementing agile principles, automating engineering processes and applying innovative product development methods, we will bring to life a new generation of electrified Jaguar and Land Rover models that embody our modern luxury philosophy,” said Müller upon his appointment.

“Jaguar and Land Rover are already renowned for their peerless design and dynamic capability. I’m looking forward to further contributing to the success of these amazing brands and products as we pioneer a new era of electric power and digitalisation.”

Muller comes to JLR having spent over 18 years in high-ranking engineering positions at Audi. He most recently held the role of executive vice-president for ADAS and autonomous technology at Volkswagen’s Cariad division.

“Not only is Thomas a highly skilled, experienced engineering leader, he also brings a humble and approachable quality, and we’re delighted to welcome him to Jaguar Land Rover,” said JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré.

“His vision and knowledge from more than two decades in the industry will make him a great support and mentor to our teams as we accelerate our journey of simplification and electrification.”

JLR said Müller will play a key role in pushing forward its Reimagine strategy, through which it aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its products, operations and supply chain by 2039.