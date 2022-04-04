BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Thomas Muller replaces Nick Rogers as JLR engineering chief
UP NEXT
From British GT to pre-war specials: National racing preview 2022

Thomas Muller replaces Nick Rogers as JLR engineering chief

Former VW Group engineering boss has experience of advanced driver-assistance systems and autonomous tech
News
2 mins read
4 April 2022

A former Volkswagen Group engineering boss has been appointed executive director of product engineering at Jaguar Land Rover, Nick Rogers having left the position at the end of 2021 after seven years. 

Thomas Müller, who has worked in the automotive industry for more than 20 years, has experience of research and development into chassis, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous technology.

JLR says he will now take responsibility for the technical development, hardware and software of all new Jaguar and Land Rover vehicles. 

Related articles

“We have a truly exciting opportunity. By fully implementing agile principles, automating engineering processes and applying innovative product development methods, we will bring to life a new generation of electrified Jaguar and Land Rover models that embody our modern luxury philosophy,” said Müller upon his appointment.

“Jaguar and Land Rover are already renowned for their peerless design and dynamic capability. I’m looking forward to further contributing to the success of these amazing brands and products as we pioneer a new era of electric power and digitalisation.”

Muller comes to JLR having spent over 18 years in high-ranking engineering positions at Audi. He most recently held the role of executive vice-president for ADAS and autonomous technology at Volkswagen’s Cariad division. 

“Not only is Thomas a highly skilled, experienced engineering leader, he also brings a humble and approachable quality, and we’re delighted to welcome him to Jaguar Land Rover,” said JLR CEO Thierry Bolloré.

Car Review
Jaguar E-Pace
Jaguar E-Pace 2018 review hero front
Read our full road test review
Read more

“His vision and knowledge from more than two decades in the industry will make him a great support and mentor to our teams as we accelerate our journey of simplification and electrification.”

JLR said Müller will play a key role in pushing forward its Reimagine strategy, through which it aims to achieve net-zero carbon emissions across its products, operations and supply chain by 2039.

Used cars for sale

 Jaguar E-pace 2.0d S 5dr 2wd
2018
£20,492
69,846miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jaguar E-pace 2.0d R-dynamic 5dr 2wd
2018
£22,000
58,556miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jaguar E-pace 2.0d R-dynamic S 5dr 2wd
2018
£22,995
23,907miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jaguar E-pace 2.0d 5dr 2wd
2018
£23,000
15,356miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jaguar E-pace 2.0d 5dr 2wd
2018
£23,500
23,500miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jaguar E-pace 2.0d 5dr 2wd
2018
£23,890
12,521miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jaguar E-pace 2.0d 5dr 2wd
2019
£23,890
24,952miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jaguar E-pace 2.0d S 5dr 2wd
2018
£23,985
49,572miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
Jaguar E-pace 2.0d 5dr 2wd
2018
£24,000
25,322miles
Diesel
Manual
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Jaguar E-Pace 2018 review hero front

Jaguar E-Pace

Can Jaguar’s compact SUV bring flair and dynamic polish to a fast-growing class?

Read our review
Add a comment…

Latest Drives

1 Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 first drive lead

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review

Lamborghini Aventador Ultimae 2022 review
01 Bizzarrini 5300 GT Corsa

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review

Bizzarrini 5300 GT Revival review
01 toyota aygo x 1.0 exclusive

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review

Toyota Aygo X 1.0 Exclusive review
1 Ford Focus MY22 UK first drive lead

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review

Ford Focus ST-Line Vignale 1.0 Ecoboost MHEV 2022 UK review
1 Porsche Macan T 2022 first drive review tracking front

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

Porsche Macan T 2022 review

View all latest drives