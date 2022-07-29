Subs exclusive: Analysis behind Jaguar Land Rover's recent loss

Picture Jaguar Land Rover as a farmer, watching his crops shrivel while on the horizon a rain cloud moves frustratingly slowly towards his fields. Replace rain with cash and that’s the situation JLR has been suffering between March and June.
Range Rover currently makes up 31% of all Land Rover orders
Delays have also impacted the new Range Rover Sport production
Picture Jaguar Land Rover as a farmer, watching his crops shrivel while on the horizon a rain cloud moves frustratingly slowly towards his fields. Replace rain with cash and that’s the situation JLR has been suffering between March and June.
Access to this content requires an Autocar Business subscription. To subscribe, please see below and to login please click here