Stellantis beats financial targets in its first year

Stellantis posted promising financial results in 2021 as the automotive group tripled its net profit, doubled its operating income and increased its net revenues compared with 2020, when it was still split between the PSA and FCA groups.

The firm's net profits increased by 11.8% to €13.4 billion (£11.2bn) and net revenue rose 14% to €152bn (£127bn). It has predicted another double-digit operating income margin for 2022, even accounting for the lingering impact of the supply chain crisis and the pandemic.

The group – which consists of 14 brands, including Alfa Romeo, Citroën, DS, Fiat, Jeep, Maserati, Vauxhall and Peugeot – introduced 10 new models last year and 34 low-emission variants of existing models.

Stellantis says it sold 388,000 low-emission models in 2021, which is an increase of 160% year on year. It also holds the number one position for battery-electric van sales in Europe.

The firm’s best-selling model in Europe was the Peugeot 208 supermini and the Jeep Wrangler was the most popular car in the US.

Carlos Tavares, Stellantis CEO, said: "Today’s record results prove that Stellantis is well positioned to deliver strong performance, even in the most uncertain market environments. I warmly thank all Stellantis employees across our regions, brands and functions for their contribution to building our new company powered by its diversity.

“I take this opportunity to also thank the management team for their relentless efforts as we faced and overcame intense headwinds. Together, we are focused on executing our plans as we race to become a sustainable mobility tech company."

Stellantis announced that employees will benefit from a total of €1.9bn (£1.9bn) in bonuses off the back of the financial results.

The firm has also revealed an updated product roadmap for 2022, including a Dodge with a plug-in hybrid (PHEV) powertrain, two new unnamed electric Citroën models, an all-electric Jeep and a plug-in Peugeot crossover.