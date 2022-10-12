Report: Britishvolt in talks to sell Northumberland gigafactory site

Troubled battery start-up Britishvolt is in talks to sell its 93-acre site near Blyth, Northumberland, for its new cell plant after running into financial difficulties, according to a new report.

The potential buyer is Slovakian battery company Inobat, according to Bloomberg. Inobat’s non-executive chairman is former Aston Martin CEO Andy Palmer.

Inobat is reportedly in discussion to either take over Britishvolt or merge with it. The land in Blyth is arguably Britishvolt’s most valuable asset, thanks to its access to a seaport, renewable energy and the local automotive industry.

Britishvolt spokesman Ben Kilbey said in a statement that the company “didn’t comment on market speculation”, adding that it was “actively working on several potential scenarios that should offer the stability needed to enable building a strong and viable battery cell R&D and manufacturing business”.

Britishvolt was formed in 2020 with the ambitious target of building a £3.8 billion gigafactory supplying Britain’s car companies with batteries from as early as 2023. However, despite a string of recent investment promises and partnerships, the company has failed to ink a deal with either a major car company or a global battery company, and in August it announced that it would delay its planned production start to 2025, citing the broader economic downturn.

In the same month, the company slashed its spending in a move that put it on “life support”, according to a report in The Guardian.

Britishvolt has undergone a turbulent journey that has mirrored other start-ups in the EV space, starting from its initial promise in 2020 to build a factory that would eventually make more than 30GWh of battery cells per year, later increased to 48GWh – enough to supply 300,000 new electric cars.

The company even plotted expansion into Canada and mulled floating on the stock exchange to raise more funds.

Britishvolt’s future looked to be secure with news in January that it secured £1.7bn worth of funding from investment fund Abrdn via its Tritax arm, with a further £100 million promised from the UK government.

Britishvolt also hired a number of high-profile executives in recent months to help it meet its ambitious plans, including Ford of Britain chairman Graham Hoare and former Ford of Europe product development head Joe Bakaj.

However, contractors working on the Blyth site have had to stop work due to non-payment, a source told Autocar last month.