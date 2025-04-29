BACK TO ALL NEWS
McLaren CEO Leiters steps down following Forseven merger

New McLaren Group Holdings CEO Nick Collins will now run the Surrey-based supercar maker

Felix Page
News
2 mins read
29 April 2025

McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters has stepped down following the company's merger with EV start-up Forseven.

He will be replaced by Forseven boss Nick Collins, who was recently named CEO of the newly formed McLaren Group Holdings, which comprises all McLaren Automotive and Forseven operations, along with McLaren Licensing, and holds a non-controlling stake in McLaren Racing. 

Collins will therefore begin leading McLaren Automotive as well as running the company at a group level from now, Leiters having stepped down with immediate effect.

