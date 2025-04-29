McLaren Automotive CEO Michael Leiters has stepped down following the company's merger with EV start-up Forseven.

He will be replaced by Forseven boss Nick Collins, who was recently named CEO of the newly formed McLaren Group Holdings, which comprises all McLaren Automotive and Forseven operations, along with McLaren Licensing, and holds a non-controlling stake in McLaren Racing.

Collins will therefore begin leading McLaren Automotive as well as running the company at a group level from now, Leiters having stepped down with immediate effect.