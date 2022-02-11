Ford hires leading Tesla engineer Alan Clarke to push EV development

Ford has appointed top Tesla engineer Alan Clarke to help progress the firm’s move to EV-only production by 2035.

Clarke joined Tesla in 2009 and has held several roles at the EV firm, including senior design engineer, senior manager of new programmes engineering and, most recently, director of new programmes engineering.

The 35-year-old played a key role in the development of the Tesla Model S, overseeing the design of the car’s battery enclosure, suspension, steering and exterior door handle mechanisms. He also contributed to the development of the Tesla Model X drivetrain.

In addition, Clarke led programmes as chief engineer for the Tesla Roadster prototype, developed vehicle architecture for the Model 3 and Model Y and contributed to engineering on the Cybertruck prototype.

He revealed the move on LinkedIn and will now work for Ford in its advanced electric vehicle development.

Over 700 people have responded on LinkedIn, including Ford CEO Jim Farley. “Welcome, Alan! Great to have you on the team,” Farley said.

There were also comments from Tesla employees, among them Anders Bell, senior director of engineering at Tesla, who said: “You have made a huge impact at Tesla and it was a privilege working with you."

Clarke is the second high-profile Tesla executive to move to Ford in the past 12 months, following the firm’s hiring of Doug Field, a former Tesla engineer.

Field was previously president of special projects at Apple, overseeing the development of the tech giant’s anticipated electric, self-driving car. At Tesla, he led the development and production of the Model 3.