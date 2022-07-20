EV Technology Group acquires Moke International for £46.2m

Moke International – the British firm behind an 'electro-mod' version of the open-sided Mini beach car from the 1960s – has been acquired by the newly formed EV Technology Group for $55.1 million (£46.2m).

The move sees EVTG – led by Dutch entrepreneur Wouter Witvoet – take a 65% stake in the low-volume Buckinghamshire-based brand, with the option to claim all of the remaining shares.

EVTG, incorporated on 30 March 2022, describes itself as a specialist in "electrifying automotive brands" and says this is the first of several planned acquisitions in this vein. Its mission, it says, is "to create and redefine the joy of motoring in the electric age".

Moke's current management team will be retained as part of the deal and the company remains on track to start delivering its electric Moke recreation – built by Fablink in Northamptonshire – to customers in the coming months, having started deliveries of a petrol-powered continuation-style car last year.

Speaking to Autocar in the wake of the announcement, EVTG CEO Witvoet explained his motivation for taking on the brand: "I'm a massive petrolhead – I love cars; I love racing them – but I realise we need to make the transition to EVs.

"If you love cars and you love driving them for a different reason than going from A to B, there are almost no electric vehicles out there to buy.

"The reason I started the company was with a mission to electrify iconic brands that promote the joy of motoring. And we'd like to create cars that you want to drive for more than just going from A to B."

He cited Moke as a brand that embodies this vision neatly but would not be drawn on any others that could be acquired by EVTG in the future. "We have to define what iconic is," he said.