Aston Martin reveals new logo in bid to appeal to wider audience

Aston Martin has revealed a new, simplified logo that it hopes can make it more appealing to a wider audience as it plots a sales uptick and ramps up to launch its first electrified models.

The British firm expects the fresh logo will allow it to enter new markets, with a specific target on affluent, global buyers, it says.

It will feature on the next generation of Aston Martin models, beginning with the heavily updated Vantage, DB11 and DBS front-engined sports cars, set for a reveal in the coming months.

The company confirmed the new logo will not be added to the already released Aston Martin DBX 707, Aston Martin V12 Vantage or Aston Martin Valkyrie hypercar.

It is the first major update to the crest since 2003 and only the eighth time in Aston Martin’s 109-year history that it has been significantly revised. It has been unveiled as part of a new “brand expression” called ‘Intensity. Driven’. An Aston spokesman added that ​​the logo is “celebrating the company’s position as makers of the most exquisitely addictive performance cars”.

The move comes just a week after Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) bought a 16.7% share in the firm as part of a £78 million deal, which also gave it two non-executive director seats on Aston’s board.

A further £575m in investment will be raised through a rights issue, which is expected to be undertaken this autumn.

Renato Bisignani, Aston's head of global marketing and communications, said: “Building on our return to the pinnacle of motorsport in Formula 1, the launch of 'Intensity. Driven' marks the next phase in our evolution of the Aston Martin brand, as we unleash its global potential and maximise our unique position at the cutting-edge of ultra-luxury and high performance.”