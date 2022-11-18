BACK TO ALL NEWS
Volkswagen Polo faces axe as Euro 7 rules drive price up
Volkswagen Touareg R axed from line-up

Volkswagen Polo faces axe as Euro 7 rules drive price up

VW boss Thomas Schäfer says newly confirmed emission rules could add €5000 to the cost of a small car
Mark Tisshaw
News
3 mins read
18 November 2022

Volkswagen is prepared to pull its small cars off sale rather than engineer them to meet costly new Euro 7 emission regulations, which could add as much as €5000 to the cost of a car.

CEO Thomas Schäfer said engineers at the company were currently assessing the regulations, and a decision was expected within the next couple of weeks as to whether or not they would proceed. 

“We had a very good plan, where we thought EU7 was an insurmountable hurdle [and therefore would be scrapped] that will accelerate electrification,” Schäfer said at the Los Angeles motor show.

“We planned small electric cars that would come in 2025 between Volkswagen, Skoda and Cupra that would be built in Spain. And that basically replaces the combustion engine in small vehicles like the Polo, as cars become so expensive [with EU7], there is no point carrying on.

“Then two [or] three weeks ago, word got out that EU7 was coming through and it would be on a reasonable level. And we thought, okay, let's go, that might help us transition a little bit [by keeping models like the Polo on sale], it doesn't change the plans, but it helps financially because you can transition a little easier and reinvest at the same time everywhere.

“But last week, another message came through [confirming stricter EU7 guidelines will be implemented] and we're back to square one. It’s even worse...

"It makes no sense to go with very small cars beyond EU7. It will push the price up of the small cars by 3000, 4000 or 5000 pounds or more, then all of a sudden a small vehicle becomes unaffordable.

“We need another two weeks. At the moment, we have engineers evaluating what that means. But if that is true [the expected impact of EU7 on the price of cars], we definitely won't invest anymore and we'll just keep the plan to electrify as quickly as possible.”

VW Polo
Decision on the future of the VW Polo is due in around two weeks

When it was put to Schäfer that the European Commission said EU7 would add just €304 to the cost of a car, he said it was a number he didn't recognise, being way out, as cars wouldn't only need to be made into at least mild hybrids to meet stricter emissions regulations but also meet stricter safety legislation that requires technology far in excess of €300.

Schäfer said that Volkswagen had committed to making the electric ID 2 supermini cost less than €25,000, but plans were still developing to try to make a battery-electric car that would cost less than €20,000.

“The reality is that we need to get something below the €20,000 mark,” he said. “But that's not confirmed yet. We've confirmed [the] ID 2, but the team is now working on ideas. How we get now into the area below 20, to be honest, we haven't found the solution to battery costs. There's a reason why both manufacturers do cars from big to small and not inch their way down [with EVs].

“I personally think it can be done, but you probably have to talk about range. Obviously, you’ve got to know what's really necessary in such a vehicle, you have to have to talk about how many variants of it we need or you can bring, but battery cost at the moment is the deciding factor. Of course, if that develops further and we get some better cost per kWh, then there's a realistic chance to get there.”

When asked if Schäfer was open to working with other partners outside of the Volkswagen Group to try to build better economies of scale to bring the cost of small electric cars down, he said it might be something that was needed. “I would say you probably have to also look into collaborations,” he said. 

