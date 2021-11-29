BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Nissan to launch 15 new EVs by 2030, solid state batteries by 2028
UP NEXT
Volvo XC90 to offer EV version, new look and tech-led cabin

Nissan to launch 15 new EVs by 2030, solid state batteries by 2028

Nissan details ambitious transformation plan, which focuses on sustainability and connectivity
Autocar-Felix-Page
News
3 mins read
29 November 2021

Nissan will launch 23 new electrified models, including 15 pure EVs, by 2030.

The marque's new long-term product plan, presented under the Nissan Ambition 2030 banner, is centred around its sustainability objectives and aims to "empower society to build a smart ecosystem with integrated mobility". 

By 2030, Nissan is aiming for electrified vehicles to account for 50% of its global sales, and by 2050 it plans to be carbon-neutral "across the lifecycle of its products".

Related articles

More specifically, Nissan plans to increase its electrified vehicle sales by 40% in the US and China, 55% in its Japanese home market and 75% in Europe by 2026. 

The manufacturer has committed to investing two trillion yen (£13.24bn) in electrification and new vehicle technology over the next five years, during which time it will usher in 20 new EV and electrified models. 

Significantly, it has also pledged to usher in cobalt-free EV batteries by 2028, which it says will reduce costs by 65%, and plans to have EVs equipped with solid-state batteries on sale by 2028. 

That would make Nissan one of the first mainstream manufacturers to commercialise solid-state batteries. BMW and Ford have hinted at plans to introduce the technology towards the end of the decade but have yet to set a deadline. 

Nissan will open a pilot plant for solid-state batteries in Yokohama, Japan, in 2024, and says the technology will allow it "to expand its EV offerings across segments and offer more dynamic performance".

Charging times will be slashed by 66%, it estimates, and battery costs reduced, first to $75 (£56) per kWh and later to $65 (£49) – thereby it will "achieve cost parity between EV and gasoline vehicles in the future".

In the meantime, Nissan will ramp up its global battery production capacity to 52GWh by 2026 and 130GWh by 2030.

The firm's factory in Sunderland will play a significant role in this strategy; battery production partner Envision, which produces the components on site, recently revealed plans to boost capacity from 1.7GWh to 11GWh from 2024.

Nissan will also seek to localise manufacturing and sourcing to make EVs more competitive and accelerate its path to carbon-neutrality. It has already launched its EV36Zero strategy in the UK and will expand it to facilities in China, Japan and the US.

At the other end of the vehicle lifecycle, Nissan remains committed to the recyclability of EV batteries. It will open new battery repurposing facilities in Europe in 2022 and in the US in 2025, which it says will "support a circular economy in energy management". 

Advertisement

Latest Drives

1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

View all latest drives

Read our review

Car review
Nissan Leaf 2018 UK review hero front

Nissan Leaf

Better looks, better value, better range, stronger performance and a quiet and relaxing drive make the Nissan Leaf a leading EV contender again

Read our review
Back to top

It's also plotting significant advances in other areas of vehicle technology. In a push to enhance its vehicles' autonomous credentials, it will roll out its ProPilot driver assistant software to 2.5 million Nissan and Infiniti vehicles by 2026, before ushering in next-generation lidar systems on "virtually every new model" by 2030.

As it detailed its transformation strategy, Nissan showed off three new concept cars that offer "enhanced experiences through sophisticated technology packing". 

The brand said these cars demonstrate what will be possible with its next-generation cars as a result of its various technological and manufacturing pledges. 

Nissan CEO Makoto Uchida said: "The role of companies to address societal needs is increasingly heightened. With Nissan Ambition 2030, we will drive the new age of electrification, advance technologies to reduce carbon footprint and pursue new business opportunities.

"We want to transform Nissan to become a sustainable company that is truly needed by customers and society.” 

Used cars for sale

 Nissan Leaf 80kw Visia 24kwh 5dr Auto
2014
£7,999
74,501miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Leaf 80kw Black Edition 30kwh 5dr Auto
2017
£13,491
35,056miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Leaf 80kw Acenta 30kwh 5dr Auto
2016
£13,640
13,178miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Leaf 80kw Tekna 30kwh 5dr Auto
2016
£13,999
47,714miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Leaf 80kw Tekna 24kwh 5dr Auto
2017
£14,295
11,609miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Leaf 80kw Black Edition 30kwh 5dr Auto
2017
£15,895
10,210miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Leaf 80kw Tekna 30kwh 5dr Auto
2017
£15,999
23,120miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Leaf 80kw Black Edition 30kwh 5dr Auto
2017
£16,475
14,399miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
Nissan Leaf 110kw 2.zero 40kwh 5dr Auto
2018
£18,074
67,182miles
Electric
Automatic
5
View details
View all used car deals

Advertisement

Join the debate

Comments
1
Add a comment…
567 29 November 2021

There is still quite a few obstacles in relation to the development of solid state batteries. Therefore it's unlikely that Nissan will have BEV with solid state batteries by 2028.

Latest Drives

1 Hongqi E HS9 2021 first drive review hero front

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review

Hongqi E-HS9 2021 review
1 Volkswagen Polo 2021 UK first drive review lead

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review

Volkswagen Polo 1.0 TSI Life 2021 UK review
1 Peugeot 308 Hybrid 225 2021 LHD review hero

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review

Peugeot 308 225 2021 UK review
1 Kingsley Range Rover 2021 UK first drive review hero

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review

Kingsley Cars ULEZ Reborn Range Rover Classic 2021 review
1 Mercedes Benz C Class All Terrain 2021 first drive review hero

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

Mercedes-Benz C-Class All-Terrain 2021 review

View all latest drives