"Have we gone too far?" Dacia boss says cars must get smaller

“It's ridiculous to buy a C-segment car just to take to school or the supermarket. You’re using tonnes of metal and lots of screens just to go to Tesco. It’s fair and intelligent to ask: ‘Have we gone too far?’”

Dacia CEO Denis Le Vot certainly thinks so, as does his boss, Renault Group CEO Luca de Meo, along with de Meo’s counterpart at rival firm Stellantis, executive chairman John Elkann.

De Meo and Elkann recently joined forces to call on European legislators to move away from EV mandates and instead focus on an overall reduction of CO2 emissions.