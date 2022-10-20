Has the UK missed the boat on hydrogen passenger cars?

News emerged recently that Toyota and Hyundai plan to sell private fuel-cell cars in China for the first time.

There wasn’t much press ballyhoo, and Toyota doesn’t even seem to have issued a press release, probably because the launch of the Toyota Mirai and Hyundai Nexo is very modest, initially around 50 cars per year.

Behind the scenes, though, there has been a significant regulatory change from the Chinese government, with the green light given for the carbonfibre Type IV gas tanks used in the Mirai and Nexo, potentially opening the world’s biggest car market to FCEVs.

“Previously, vehicles containing these tanks couldn't be homologated for sale, but the restriction is now lifted," Toyota told Autocar.

The news in China is the exact opposite to the trend in the UK, where Shell has just announced more closures of hydrogen pumps at its service stations, saying the prototype equipment needs updating.

Key sites on the M25 and M40 join the M4 site as closed. Shell will install replacements instead where heavy trucks can access them. Just 11 hydrogen pumps will remain in the UK.

In many ways, this isn't surprising. In recent years, the UK government has been consistent in encouraging hydrogen use for heavy trucks, buses, off-highway vehicles, aircraft, domestic gas heating and steel production, the so-called “hard to abate” sectors, at the same time losing interest in private cars.

It’s easy to see why this has happened, governments and manufacturers are sinking trillions into battery-electric vehicles, crowding out FCEVs.

Yet globally and in the UK, the green hydrogen economy is on the verge of developing into a $2.5 trillion (£2.2 trillion) industry employing 30 million people by 2050, if forecasts by the Belgium-based Hydrogen Council (HC) prove correct.