Can solar-electric cars break into the mainstream?

Betting on the weather is generally a risky business, particularly in the variable climes of northern Europe.

But there seems to be plenty of confidence in the potential of Dutch solar-powered EV maker Lightyear, which in early September announced it had raised another 81 million Euros in investment as it gears up to begin production of its first vehicle, the Lightyear 0.

The appeal of solar charging on vehicles, in theory at least, is obvious. By using energy from the sun, there is less need for drivers to plan journeys around charging points, as a car can ‘top up’ when parked or on the move. And this, in turn, reduces range anxiety, extending the distances that can be travelled on a single charge.

Specifically, as Tom Selten, Lightyear VP, business development, told Autocar Business: “We can deliver a car that needs 80 percent less charging and has twice the range on the same battery pack compared to a standard EV.”

How effective the tech actually proves in practice will be demonstrated when the first Lightyear 0 models are delivered to customers later this year.

From what the company has presented thus far, the car is an undeniably interesting prospect, with a teardrop design delivering what’s claimed to be a “record-breaking” drag coefficient of less than 0.19, and heavy use of carbon fibre and aluminium providing a relatively light weight of 1,575kg for a vehicle exceeding five metres in length.

Performance is not its forte; running off four electric motors tucked into its wheels, it takes a leisurely ten seconds to go from 0-62mph. Instead, the focus is very much on efficiency, thanks to a small 60 kWh battery pack and the headline attraction, those all-important patented double curved solar arrays which occupy five square metres over the bonnet and roof.