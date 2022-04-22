BACK TO ALL NEWS
Aston Martin Racing Green strategy to accelerate sustainability push

Strategy will reduce emissions, eliminate plastic waste, cut water use and promote sustainable materials
22 April 2022

Aston Martin has announced a new sustainability strategy to accelerate its move towards reaching net-zero emissions across its entire supply chain by 2039. 

The strategy, named Racing Green, comes following Aston Martin’s membership of the Science Based Targets Initiative (SBTI), which sets emissions-reduction targets using climate science data. It's also aligned with sustainable development goals set by the United Nations. 

Aston Martin will target net-zero emissions for manufacturing facilities by 2030. Other new goals for the luxury car maker include the installation of 14,000 solar panels at its site in St Athan, Wales, which it says will deliver up to 20% of the plant’s annual energy demands. 

The Racing Green strategy dictates that plastic waste will be eliminated company-wide by 2025, while water consumption will be reduced by 15%. 

Aston Martin will also promote biodiversity and the use of sustainable materials, including vegan leather options and the development of green aluminium alloy made using 100% renewable energy. 

The British company is already planning on ending sales of pure-ICE models by 2026. 

The Aston Martin Valhalla is due to be its first electrified car, with deliveries planned for early 2024, while its first electric car is planned for 2025. All of its cars will be fully electrified by 2030. 

“Whilst embracing electrification, we believe our sustainability ambitions must be broader than just producing emissions-free vehicles, and want to drive sustainability principles across our entire business, with a team representative of society proudly producing responsible products with a reduced environmental impact and making a positive contribution to the communities where we operate,” said Aston Martin CEO Tobias Moers

“Applying our passion for engineering and design innovation to this challenge, we're excited about shaping not just how quickly the world gets from 0-60 but [also] how quickly we get to net-zero.”

Aston Martin cut its emissions output by 44% between 2020 and 2021, while all of its UK manufacturing facilities have been run on 100% renewable energy since 2019.

