Tesla deals could push EV sales to record levels in September

September could be on course to be a record month for electric car sales in the UK after manufacturers, led by Tesla, increased the attractiveness of finance offers.

Car makers are scrambling to hit the target set by the zero-emission vehicle (ZEV) mandate that calls for 22% of new car sales to be electric this year. Some flexibility is available – for example, via increased sales of plug-in hybrids – but many key manufacturers including the Volkswagen Group, Ford, Toyota and the Renault Group are pushing hard to raise EV sales and avoid fines after selling