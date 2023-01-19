BACK TO ALL NEWS
Currently reading: Taking EV chargers off-grid could slash costs for drivers and suppliers
UP NEXT
Alpine mulls Lotus platform for new electric luxury SUVs

Taking EV chargers off-grid could slash costs for drivers and suppliers

Battery-storage tech could be key to expanding UK's rapid charging network, says incoming US firm Freewire
Autocar
News
4 mins read
19 January 2023

EV charging infrastructure is in the spotlight. Costs have increased, new chargers aren’t being installed fast enough and maintenance contracts aren't being renewed. But a company that's about to roll out in the UK could prove the answer to infrastructure shortcomings. 

At the recent Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas, Autocar spoke with Arcady Sosinov, founder and CEO of charger manufacturer Freewire. The American firm has received significant investment from BP, Chevron, Geely and others, with one charger already installed in Milton Keynes under the BP Pulse umbrella and orders for 64 more.

The chargers utilise battery storage using cells from Envision AESC – the same ones used in the Nissan Leaf and Renault Zoe.

Sosinov claimed that in the latest Freewire Boost Charger, they have 85% better energy density than a Tesla Powerpack and can provide a 200kW rapid charge throughout the normal daily needs of a public charger.

The idea is simple: using batteries means there’s no need for an expensive direct grid connection. They're quicker and cheaper to install and, because they can run off a normal supply, they can be placed in rural areas that are currently poorly served. They can also be moved more easily if a property lease comes to an end and could potentially be used to bolster capacity at a location during times of higher demand, as we saw during the recent holidays.

“Utility infrastructure is incredibly difficult to bring out,” said Sosinov. “It's costly, and I don't believe that utilities are going to be able to keep up with demand, as we need to move to ubiquitous, widespread fast and ultra-fast charging.”

He admitted that when Freewire began, the idea of using battery storage was a bit odd. At the time, batteries cost around £1250 per usable kWh, but the costs have declined significantly since then, in 2019 reaching the point where it was more cost-effective to use a battery than to install a transformer and switchgear, according to Sosinov.

Advertisement

Latest business news

Audi E-tron at Freewire charger 2022
Freewire's Boost Charger uses a battery for electricity rather than a costly grid connection

Taking EV chargers off-grid could slash costs for drivers and suppliers

Taking EV chargers off-grid could slash costs for drivers and suppliers
Volvo XC40 Recharge studio charging
Fixed pricing for all Volvo models could arrive as soon as May
Volvo UK plots shift to agency retail model from May
Volvo UK plots shift to agency retail model from May
EV batteries
WAE Technologies to open Oxford EV battery factory with 300 jobs
WAE Technologies to open Oxford EV battery factory with 300 jobs
scout suv render side
Scout's first models – an SUV and pick-up – were teased with the launch of the brand's website
Who will build Volkswagen's Scout electric 4x4s?
Who will build Volkswagen&#039;s Scout electric 4x4s?
Traffic on motorway 2013
The UK's average passenger car is 10 years old, whereas the EU average is 12 years
Average car in UK is 10 years old, says ACEA
Average car in UK is 10 years old, says ACEA

View all business news

Back to top

That’s one of the reasons why the solution is proving attractive to the oil companies, which Sosinov said are currently in a “cold war” with the utility companies as they stop oil exploration and instead invest in decarbonisation and alternative energy.

Related articles

“These oil and gas companies have a real threat to their business ahead of them,” said Sosinov. “If they can't supply hydrocarbons, they need to start supplying electrons. That's very uncomfortable for the oil and gas players, because traditionally they controlled all the way from exploration to extraction to refining and downstream to your vehicle. They controlled the whole thing.

"Costs were in their hands, and now all of a sudden they’re supplying this new commodity: electrons. They don't control anything upstream from that. They don't control the production of electricity or the distribution of it; that's a utility.”

The utility companies get to fix the electricity costs, and it takes time to change their tariffs. EV charging means power demand spikes, which can trigger higher tariffs.

One way to deal with that is to buy the utilities, which we're already seeing, with Shell buying First Utility in the UK. Another is to use a solution that allows you to manage the charging costs in a way that suits you - and that’s where battery storage comes in.

“Companies are saying that if utilities don't want to price the energy the way they want it priced right now, they will store it in the batteries and just grab energy from the utility in the middle of the night,” Sosinov said.

That might all seem like a smart decision for the oil companies, but it could also mean good news for EV owners. Instead of those charging spikes, battery storage means consistent electricity usage, which makes costs more predictable and avoids the high demand rates. That could mean more competition between charging facilities in the same way as fuel prices are displayed at forecourts today.  

Another factor is reliability. Many councils and businesses invested in chargers, but with costs rising, they aren’t renewing their operation and maintenance contracts, leading to many chargers becoming redundant.

Advertisement
Back to top

A Department for Transport spokesperson confirmed that legislation is still pending to require 99% reliability at rapid chargepoints, but enforcement will only begin at least 12 months after the legislation is passed, meaning it won’t be until at least 2024.

Because there's no direct connection to the grid and no transformer with Freewire chargers, less maintenance is required and the costs are significantly lower.

It all sounds promising and, with the roll out set to get underway shortly, could prove to be the answer not just for the providers of public rapid charging but also, more importantly, for the EV drivers who are reliant on it.

Mark Smyth

Advertisement
Add a comment…

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to register

Privacy Notice

Haymarket Media Group, publishers of Autocar Business, takes your privacy seriously. Our Automotive B2B brands and partners would like to keep you updated by email, phone and SMS with information and opportunities which we hope will help you in your work. Learn more about how we use your information when creating an online account. We believe we can demonstrate a legitimate interest in using your details for marketing messages, but if you do NOT wish to receive these messages, please click here.

I DON'T want messages from Autocar Business or other Automotive B2B brands via the following channels:
by email       by phone       by SMS

I DON'T WANT messages from you on behalf of your trusted partners via the following channels:     by email

We will use your information to ensure you receive messages that are relevant to you. You can unsubscribe at any time. Please see our Full Privacy Notice for more information.

Latest Drives

Yaris GR Sport front dynamic
Toyota Yaris GR Sport
Toyota Yaris GR Sport
Hyundai Ioniq 6 front dynamic
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
Hyundai Ioniq 6 UK first drive
volvo xc90 t8 recharge2023 01 front tracking
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Volvo XC90 T8 Recharge 2023 UK first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe front corner 2
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Audi Q3 45 TFSIe first drive
Honda NSX Type S front driving
Honda NSX Type S
Honda NSX Type S

View all latest drives