Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares wants to be “on the good side of history” in the switch to electric cars and will not call on any governments to delay their adoption.

Tavares has spoken out against schemes like the UK's zero-emissions vehicle (ZEV) mandate that requires car makers to sell a set proportion of electric vehicles or face fines, claiming they go beyond consumer demand, but ultimately he is convinced the switch to electric cars is the correct one.

In a passionate address at the Paris motor show, Tavares said: "We want to be on the good side of history in terms of contributing to fixing the global warming issue."

He admitted that he was "very cynical" about the European Union's strategy to adopt EVs, "which I believe was too costly and not efficient enough", but he said that his grievances with this are now "over".